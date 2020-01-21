WATConsult launches a digital brand campaign for Wacoal India

To mark the launch of Wacoal's Autumn Winter 2019 Collection the agency has also unveiled an empowering digital campaign: Truly Yours for #TrulyYou. The key communication of the campaign revolves around how women should embrace their true selves. Beauty is all about being comfortable in one's own skin and differs from woman to woman. Wacoal’s range of products allows each woman; tough, strong, graceful, classy, empathetic, gentle and much more to express her beauty in the best possible way.