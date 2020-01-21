WATConsult launches a digital brand campaign for Wacoal India

WATConsult, the globally awarded hybrid digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has launched a new digital brand campaign for its recently acquired client, Wacoal India. Wacoal India is a premium Japanese lingerie brand established in the year 1946 in Japan. The brand entered the Indian market with its first store towards the end of the year 2015. As their digital partner, the agency will be conceptualising, strategising and executing digital activities of their products across the Indian geography.
To mark the launch of Wacoal's Autumn Winter 2019 Collection the agency has also unveiled an empowering digital campaign: Truly Yours for #TrulyYou. The key communication of the campaign revolves around how women should embrace their true selves. Beauty is all about being comfortable in one's own skin and differs from woman to woman. Wacoal’s range of products allows each woman; tough, strong, graceful, classy, empathetic, gentle and much more to express her beauty in the best possible way.
Nobuhiro Katsumata, CEO, Wacoal India said, “We are glad to partner with WATConsult to manage our digital mandate. The team has shown immense potential and our first campaign launch with them has been welcomed by all. We look forward to this association.”
Commenting on the win, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult added, “We are proud to associate with a legacy old brand that has a firm presence across the globe. We are looking forward to strengthening the brand’s presence and expand its legacy in the Indian market too. Keeping their aim to help women express and embrace their true selves we launched Truly Yours for #TrulyYou. The campaign beautifully highlights the products and thoughts of the brand, enabling women to stand out with comfort.”
The campaign commences with a ‘behind the scenes’ digital video creating a lot of buzz/curiosity amongst the audience. It also takes ahead the brand's philosophy of helping women express their beauty.
To further amplify the concept of Wacoal’s #TrulyYou and build a strong connect with the correct target audience, content formats like Magazine, Instagram Stories and Scrapbook Grids have been explored during the campaign.
