WATConsult wins e-commerce planning & management mandate for Parag Foods’

Rajiv Dingra, founder and CEO, WATConsult said, “It is our pleasure to have Avvatar Sports Nutrition on board. With so many fitness apps and brands making a foray, the sports nutrition market is witnessing an encouraging surge and is indeed expected to grow in the coming future. With our ecommencify consult suite, we ensure that our clients have the right mix of strategy, technology and organisational construct to persevere, compete and scale in commerce solutions. Thus, we look forward to helping the brand strengthen its digital journey.”