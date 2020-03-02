Kirin Crayons, the leaders in providing integrated marketing solutions for Chinese brands to prosper in India in association with the International Advertising Association organized a roundtable discussion ‘WE STAND WITH CHINA’. The aim was to bring to light the Impact of Coronavirus on Indo-China Bilateral Trade relations.
India & China history of Bilateral Trade & cooperation goes back a long way and has been steadily growing over the past decade. There has been a strong growth in the economic ties between the 2 countries with a lot of companies entering India & vice-versa. However, with the recent onset of the Coronavirus, there has been a significant effect on the socio-economic operations between the 2 countries.
Commenting on the same, Kunal Lalani, Co-Founder, Kirin Crayons & CMD of The Crayons Network, said “Kirin Crayon’s is India’s first and only Sino - Indian integrated marketing platform. Today there is an uneasy calm prevailing across businesses in India and China as close to 87 Billion Dollar worth of Bilateral Trade is at a potential risk. As we brace for the impact of Corona virus - We stand with the people, business and brands of China”a
Post the introduction, Sukrit Singh, Co-Founder, Kirin Crayons spoke about the Indo-China Brand Story and its future. He also highlighted the need to stand in solidarity with China in its battle against Coronavirus.
Looking at the multitude of Chinese Brands in India, the discussion also focussed on the extent of impact due to Coronavirus on the Marketing & Advertising spends of the organizations. Sukrit Singh added “Chinese brands are intrinsic to our country’s fabric. Over 8000 executives (who had travelled for Chinese New Year) are stuck in China. This will have a domino effect not only on the brand and media industry but the economy at large”.
The discussion was also graced by Chang Peilin, Director, Press Section, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Wang Lei, Second Secretary, Economic and Commercial Section, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China & Mr. Zu Jian, Attaché, Press Section, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.
Also present were experts on the topics like Harris Liu, Chef Representative of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Prof. Srikant Kodapally, Chairman of East Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Saqib, Chairman, India China Economic and Cultural Council & Alen Wang, Chairman, Chamber of Chinese Enterprise in India and Saibal Dasgupta, Author of Running with the Dragon,
