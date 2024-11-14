Wedding Times by TOI offers brands platform for advertising

The Indian wedding industry, valued at Rs. 10 lakh crore, is nearly twice the size of the US market, highlighting a significant business opportunity each year. Multiple industries, including hospitality, apparel, and travel, see increased demand during the wedding season.

This year’s wedding season, from November to March 2025, will feature 44 auspicious days for weddings and numerous opportunities for businesses. The Times of India is offering brands a platform to tap into this period with Wedding Times, a property in its metro supplements.

Wedding Times provides curated wedding-related content, covering popular themes like clothing, jewellery, food, and gifting, along with trends, expert opinions, and shopping tips. This gives brands a targeted platform to engage with consumers during a key shopping period.

afaqs! received this news in a press release.