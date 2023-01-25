Week-long entertainment on Colors Tamil from January 25

Four popular web series to be aired back-to-back from 9pm.
Colors Tamil viewers are in for a treat, with four exciting web series -- Paadhi Kaadhal Paadhi Drogam, London Naatkal, Thoda Thoda Ragasiyam and Poi Vilayatu -- are set to be aired every night from January 25th to February 1st on the channel. Each of these VOOT original series dubbed in Tamil is a gripping tale, offering you a delicious range of romance, love, lies, deceit, murder mysteries and missing cases.
Start your evening at 9 pm with the popular show titled Paadhi Kaadhal Paadhi Drogam (Aadha Ishq in Hindi). The 9-episode show starring Aamna Sharif, Pratibha Ranta and Gaurav Arora is an explosive drama of romance, exploring the repercussions when the mother and her daughter fall in love with the same person.
London Naatkal (London Files in Hindi), starring Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli, to be aired at 9:45 pm is a racy thriller with 6 episodes involving a homicide detective in-charge of a high-profile missing case of a media baron’s daughter tasked with the mission to unearth some dirty mysteries about the politically divided London with its barrage of criminal acts.
Poi Vilayatu (Marzi in Hindi), starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahana Kumar, is a 6-episode crime thriller to be aired from 10 pm to 11 pm where a series of lies and betrayals cross paths to keep the viewer guessing on who is telling the truth.
Finally, Thoda Thoda Ragasiyam (Gone Game Season 2 in Hindi) is a sequel to the superhit series released during the lockdown in 2020. The six-episode series is a murder mystery involving a CBI officer investigating a murder case among family suspects of the Gujarals after the death of their only son which is set in a post-pandemic world.
Get ready to enjoy your entire week with the four-web series back-to-back from January 25th (Wednesday) from 9:00 pm to 12 every day only on Colors Tamil.
