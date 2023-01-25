Week-long entertainment on Colors Tamil from January 25

Colors Tamil viewers are in for a treat, with four exciting web series -- Paadhi Kaadhal Paadhi Drogam, London Naatkal, Thoda Thoda Ragasiyam and Poi Vilayatu -- are set to be aired every night from January 25th to February 1st on the channel. Each of these VOOT original series dubbed in Tamil is a gripping tale, offering you a delicious range of romance, love, lies, deceit, murder mysteries and missing cases.