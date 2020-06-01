Welspun brings back Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma to raise awareness about personal hygiene

Conceptualized and created in a quintessential Pulkit-Varun banter format, the first video shows Varun casually requesting Pulkit to hand over the towel that the latter had just used post a shower. On rejecting this ask, Varun dramatically tugs at the emotional string reminding Pulkit of their strong friendship and myriad things they have shared with one another. Quick to teach Varun a lesson, Pulkit informs him that regardless of how deep their bonds may be, people must not share towels with each other to the avoid spread of germs. The second video shows Pulkit trying to wash some packaged goods bought from a shop since they pass through several hands. Ironically, he then proceeds to wash his hands with soap and water, but callously wiping them on his clothes thereafter. On seeing this, Varun hands over a fresh towel to Pulkit whilst explaining that personal hygiene does not end with washing hands but with wiping them on a clean towel.