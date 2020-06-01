Welspun brings back Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma to raise awareness about personal hygiene

The two-part video series aims to educate consumers about the importance of using a clean towel after a thorough hand wash.
Welspun India Limited’s leading domestic brand, Welspun, has launched the second leg of its digital campaign, reinstating the importance of adopting healthy towel hygiene practices in the light of the current virus outbreak. Roping in the iconic pair - Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, the brand urges people to not only wash their hands thoroughly but to also dry them with clean towels.
Given the rising impact of the global pandemic, it is extremely critical to wash hands regularly in a stipulated manner to avoid the spread of the virus. However, one aspect that is often overlooked is ensuring the use of a clean and hygienic towel to wipe the hands afterwards. People have the tendency of drying themselves on any linen that they can get their hands on and even sharing the same towel with family and friends. These habits can lead to the transfer of bacteria and germs amongst members, and may defeat the very purpose of washing hands. Leveraging this insight, Welspun has introduced a two-part video series that educates people about the essence of towel hygiene.
Conceptualized and created in a quintessential Pulkit-Varun banter format, the first video shows Varun casually requesting Pulkit to hand over the towel that the latter had just used post a shower. On rejecting this ask, Varun dramatically tugs at the emotional string reminding Pulkit of their strong friendship and myriad things they have shared with one another. Quick to teach Varun a lesson, Pulkit informs him that regardless of how deep their bonds may be, people must not share towels with each other to the avoid spread of germs. The second video shows Pulkit trying to wash some packaged goods bought from a shop since they pass through several hands. Ironically, he then proceeds to wash his hands with soap and water, but callously wiping them on his clothes thereafter. On seeing this, Varun hands over a fresh towel to Pulkit whilst explaining that personal hygiene does not end with washing hands but with wiping them on a clean towel.
Speaking about the campaign, Ms. Dipali Goenka, Jt MD & CEO, Welspun India Limited said, “Welspun is a brand that enjoys a strong consumer connect with its innovative offerings. Taking cognizance of the rising need for personal hygiene amidst the COVID-19 spread, the brand has championed the cause of creating awareness around the importance of not just washing hands thoroughly but also adopting healthy practices of towel hygiene to wipe them, thereafter – an act that is often taken lightly. We are delighted to bring onboard the celebrated stars – Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, to drive home the message in a fun and relatable format.”
