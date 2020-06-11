Welspun India Limited forays into the Health and Hygiene category with ‘Welspun Health’

Commenting on the launch, Dipali Goenka, CEO and Jt MD, Welspun India Limited said, “Guided by our core ethos of ‘people ahead of everything,’ we continue to develop innovative solutions under ‘Welspun Health’ that will help address the surging needs of the world due to the pandemic. As we combat the increasing spread of COVID-19, consumers have adopted a lifestyle centred on health, safety and hygiene. Catering to the ever-evolving customer as well as institutional needs, we have used our existing competence and enhanced our capabilities to introduce a wide range of certified, advanced Health & Hygiene products. With this launch, we are hopeful to fill an existing gap in the health and hygiene segment.”