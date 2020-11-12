Welspun’s #DonoTarafKhushiyan campaign to brighten up this Diwali season for homeowners and their domestic help

The brand will donate a percentage of proceeds from the sale of Welspun Reversible Bedsheets to an NGO that works for the betterment of domestic help in India.
With the Diwali season just around the corner, Welspun India Limited’s domestic brand, Welspun, is set to launch its #DonoTarafKhushiyan campaign. As part of the campaign, the brand will donate a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of Welspun Reversible Bedsheets to an NGO that is working towards the betterment of domestic help in India. It will also offer a complementary Back-to-Work kit to every buyer on the purchase of two Welspun Reversible Bedsheets on the brand’s e-commerce portal, www.MyWelspunHome.com.
Containing gloves, masks, sanitizers, among other essential safety items, homeowners can gift this specially curated kit to their domestic help this Diwali to invite them back to work, as well as to express their affection and gratitude. Welspun will additionally donate 1,000 standalone kits to domestic worker unions, rehabilitation NGOs, or to colonies where many domestic workers live, as the country gears up to usher normalcy post lockdown and professionals in the domestic services sector seek to resume work.
According to a recent study, 65% of domestic workers lost their jobs in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. It also estimates that a quarter of these workers will become permanently redundant on account of the pandemic-led apprehensions concerning health and safety. Against this bleak backdrop, Welspun’s #DonoTarafKhushiyan campaign seeks to spread the light of hope and happiness this Diwali season. Besides its optimistic message and an essential Back-to-Work kit, the brand aims to empower homeowners with the necessary equipment to welcome their beloved domestic help, while keeping their safety and hygiene requirements in mind.
The accompanying digital video features a montage which highlights the plight of domestic workers by shedding light on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their employment opportunities. The film encourages people to add the much-needed brightness, hope, and happiness into the lives of domestic workers this festive season by gifting them the “Phir Khushiyan Kit”. The film proceeds to explain that this kit has been curated especially so that patrons can present it to their domestic help, empowering them to get back to work in a hygienic manner. It also informs the viewers that Welspun has already distributed 1,000 of such kits and invites the consumers to help the brand spread “Dono Taraf Khushiyan”.
Speaking on the campaign, Nemisha Ghia, CEO, Domestic Business, Welspun India Limited said, “The world is now adapting to the new normal. Most of us have resumed our pre-pandemic routine, only with the necessary precautions and adapted essential new hygiene habits. In light of this, we are launching our #DonoTarafKhushiyan campaign under which we are offering a complementary Back-to-Work kit with every purchase of a Welspun Reversible Bedsheet.”
“We are all familiar with the trials and tribulations that our domestic help went through these past few months since the pandemic struck us. We at Welspun believe that the time has come to take constructive steps to revive the economy, reverse damages at the societal level, and most importantly help people who got affected the most. Our #DonoTarafKhushiyan campaign is a step in this direction,” she added.
Srreram Athray, group creative director, Ogilvy, said, “A workforce that’s often neglected and taken for granted needed us now more than any other time. During these trying times, Welspun’s Reversible Bed sheet had to go beyond just merely lying on a bed. We used it to spread happiness and instill a sense of safety”.
Elizabeth Dias, group creative director, Ogilvy, added, “This festive season the term ‘Happy and ‘Safe Diwali’ takes a different meaning. This campaign helps sensitize the audience and offer them a way to welcome the domestic help back to work.”
The campaign will be promoted digitally through a promotional film and short social media videos that will be released on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and the Hotstar OTT platform.
As part of the offline sales channel, the print ads will also carry the message that for every reversible bed sheet sold, Welspun will donate a percentage of the proceeds to a Domestic Workers NGO. On the purchase of every two reversible bed sheets through the brand’s online sales on Welspun’s e-commerce portal, the brand will give a ‘Welcome Back to Work’ kit to every buyer.
(We got this information in a press release).