When comedy of errors turned into ‘A Simple Murder’

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Actor

"Playing the character 'Manish' was definitely new and exciting for me. He is someone who is low on self-confidence and constantly striving to find a sense of dignity and respect throughout his journey. This character gave me a chance to be someone new, different from the characters I have played earlier and I had a lot of fun playing him. We are extremely excited to see how this turns out and we are hoping for the best!"