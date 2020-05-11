Whirlpool pays tribute to mothers with #PreparedToTakeCare campaign

Launches a social campaign on Mother’s Day to acknowledge the lessons learnt from mothers that prepares one for life.
Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, the world’s leading home appliance company, launched a social media campaign which is built around expressing gratitude towards mothers for preparing their children for whatever life throws at them and teaching them how to care for all.
Through a montage of moments, the campaign beautifully weaves together a narrative showcasing everyday instances where valuable lessons inculcated by our mothers have helped us become responsible and self-reliant human beings who are #PreparedToTakeCare every day, in every little way possible.
The film features renowned television celebrities and influencers Anuj Sachdeva, Saumya Tandon, Mayanti Langer and Vidya Malavade sharing little moments of everyday life where these lessons make a huge difference in how we care for ourselves and for those around us.
Commenting on the campaign, KG Singh, Vice President Marketing, Whirlpool of India, said, “The last few weeks have tested us during lockdown and made us realize even more the invaluable lessons we were taught by our parents. This Mother’s Day we want to thank Moms for life lessons she has taught us and ensured that we were #PreparedToTakeCare.”
The campaign will be extended across all Whirlpool social media platforms and will urge people to share their #PreparedToTakeCare moments on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Link to the campaign (Instagram)
(We got this information from a press release)