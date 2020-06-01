White Digital agency launches CANVAS to provide Ala-Carte marketing solutions to businesses

This brainchild of Inderjit Singh Matharu CANVAS is also backed by White (A Triature Co), that offers creative and digital solutions for over 8 years and has partnered with some of the most iconic brands in luxury lifestyle, white goods, infrastructure, fintech, telecom, education and real estate categories. Inderjit, with over 2.5 decades of experience across different functions of business has been successfully operating Triature Digital, a full service creative and digital marketing agency for the past 5 year. As the head of digital operations at Zapak (A Reliance Entertainment Co) he had helped brands market more effectively in the digital age using technology combined with Human Interaction. His operational and leadership skills are in demand as he falls prey to regular poaching tactics. His loyalty and commitment to build and sustain however becomes a sore eye for many of his peers.