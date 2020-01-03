White Rivers Media launches the second edition of its annual eBook - ‘How digital changed in 365 ways, in 365 days’

The year 2019 has been a game changer for the digital world, especially in terms of global marketing. With advancements in the field of artificial intelligence, data-driven marketing, and voice search engine, the industry saw a fine blend of strategy, ideas and technology.
After the success of the first edition of its eBook, White Rivers Media, one of the most awarded independent digital marketing agencies of 2019 has launched the second edition on how the digital scenario changed in 365 ways in 365 days. The eBook captures the evolving trends and showcases the essence of how a brand can stay on top in today's competitive online landscape.
The eBook has been curated to keep marketers, advertisers and brand managers abreast with the digital innovations and trends that went down in 2019 and is an all-you-need reference guide for all global marketers. It includes all the major changes the industry saw in the previous year and also gives us a glimpse of what to expect in 2020.
From LinkedIn adding new AI tools to improve matches to Facebook offering a glimpse of its work on ultra-realistic VR Avatars, there is a lot that has come to pass. LinkedIn added new interest targeting options for ad campaigns, Google+ got an official end date and Instagram opened its AR Filter Creation tools to all users.
Talking about the launch of White Rivers Media’s latest eBook, Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive officer and co-founder of White Rivers Media said, “The speed at which digital is changing every day, it is crucial to be abreast with all new things digital. This eBook is our annual give back to the global advertising ecosystem. I am confident that this eBook shall help not only marketers and students but also every entrepreneur whose business and/or marketing are digital driven.”
Adding to this Mitesh Kothari, right brain and co-founder of White Rivers Media quoted, “In the world of ever-evolving technology and new age means of doing business, one has to be completely aware of the latest in digital. We have heard it enough number of times that digital is changing every day. This free eBook is our humble effort to showcase the 365 new ways digital changed in 2019. This eBook marks the beginning of our strong slate of eBooks planned for this year for the global advertising ecosystem.”
This eBook comprises of 365 updates from the digital industry that enables one to stay on track with the changing technologies and trends. It is an insightful and compelling read that will give a competitive edge to every business owner, executive, global marketer or individual contributor.
