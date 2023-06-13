White Rivers Media’s research-based service ‘Capital Z’ helps curate Gen Z first brand strategy

Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, White Rivers Media, said, “At WRM, we believe in ‘being the most’, and to make the most of the crest of Gen Z in the digital world, our new venture ‘Capital Z’ joins in. With an overwhelming supply of information at their fingertips, Gen Z is malleable regarding brand choices and quick to switch interests. It’s a walk on thin ice for brands to position themselves in this landscape—a problem that our new lab will resourcefully solve.”