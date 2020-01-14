White Thoughts and Branding chose Gurgaon to be its second home.

With awards and appreciation such as the prestigious Roland, Pepper and numerous AdeX, WTB is all set to expand and capture the land of rulers – Delhi. “We are excited to welcome WTB that’s known to build a reputation for creating engaging communication based on human intelligence in the present days of artificiality. Our combined goal is to let our potential clients and associated brands voice out in a sustainable manner” says Sauraj Bhardwaj, director of the Delhi unit.