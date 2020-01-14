White Thoughts and Branding chose Gurgaon to be its second home.

White Thoughts and Branding has established itself strongly in the Hyderabad market for the last 13 years by catering remarkably fresh and exciting communication activities and designs. A winning customer feedback and the 360-degree nurtured in-grown marketing and advertising talent has paved the route towards entering a dominating market of Delhi NCR.
In the growing 13 years of its existence, WTB has showcased exemplary creative strength for brands such as Apollo, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, GVK Bio, Westin Hotels, Hyatt Group, Pegasoft systems, IndusInd Bank and many more. As a young creative unit, we have a team of professionals exposed to regional as well as international needs. Today, it boasts of several home-grown brands that include TMC, Taruni, Maangalya Shopping Mall, Chennai Silks, Ivy League Academy and many more.
WTB’s bouquet of offerings includes Brand Consultancy and Building, Digital Marketing, Films, and Photography apart from mainline communication services. It is steered by its founder and director Pradeep Ch. with the board comprising of Raju Kandakatla, director – business development and Srividya Pinapala, director – digital services with gathered expertise of 60 plus years in the business.
With awards and appreciation such as the prestigious Roland, Pepper and numerous AdeX, WTB is all set to expand and capture the land of rulers – Delhi. “We are excited to welcome WTB that’s known to build a reputation for creating engaging communication based on human intelligence in the present days of artificiality. Our combined goal is to let our potential clients and associated brands voice out in a sustainable manner” says Sauraj Bhardwaj, director of the Delhi unit.
“The organization looks forward to expanding and learn along-with the best of brands being present in the Delhi market. This jump is calculative and crucial for re-establishing the real joy of doing the advertising and branding business!”, says Pradeep Ch, founder & director.
