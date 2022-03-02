Whyletz celebrates 11 years of being the Why Not Company

“These 11 years have been an evolution for us, not just as a company or brand mavericks, but as people. It’s extremely gratifying to create a brand from scratch & watch it grow in the real world. Whyletz has been a part of more than 400 brand journeys across 16 countries in these 11 years. And we are very proud of the trail that we leave behind. But like a tiny pebble in your shoe; what really used to bug me was how the brands that we deliver in documents, lose so much in translation when they are being interpreted for consumers by other teams. And the main reason for this to happen is that the industry works in silos. Brand Identity agencies, mainline agencies, digital agencies, PR agencies, on-ground agencies et al. Each time a brand gets interpreted externally, it misses what it was originally destined tobe. This lil’ itch led us to make a Why Not move. We wanted the brand building assembly-line to do away with thesilos. So we transformed ourselves into an edge-to-edge brand development creative house that not just gives birthto brands, it breeds them in real life with strategy led communications, digital existence & experiences. Coz Why Not”, said Ahmad Vaseem, co-founder & CEO, Whyletz (Global) who operates out of the agency’s HQ in Dubai & represents India in the Asia Pacific Branding Network with Whyletz.