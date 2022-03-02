Whyletz celebrates 11 years of being the Why Not Company

Whyletz kicked-started first as a brand identity agency that saw brand development right from its foundations to the final identity deliveries.
Began as a creative experiment on 1st of March 2011 by two teenage brothers in college, Whyletz today is a full-service brand development creative house headquartered in Dubai with APAC offices in India. Co-founders Ahmad Vaseem & Ahsan Naseef, wanted to bring more meaning to artistic expressions and believed in the importance of strategy behind impactful creative work, from the very beginning. Whyletz kicked-started first as a brand identity agency that saw brand development right from its foundations to the final identity deliveries. In its markets, the agency’s OCD for artistic detailing led them to foray into specific branches of brand identities like Retail Identity, Space Branding & Sensorial Branding. They engage with a dedicated team of architects, artisans & artists from wood-smiths to metallurgists to musicians to bring brands out of the brand books & into the real world. While traditional brand building remained their key focus, with the rise of digital consumer platforms the agency kept evolving the craft of brand experience for the connected consumer. UI & UX became an important part of their craft of brand experience & identity. Today, as digital platforms have bred a whole generation with design & motion led interactions, a team of motion design scientists at Whyletz keep experimenting with the art & science behind it.
“These 11 years have been an evolution for us, not just as a company or brand mavericks, but as people. It’s extremely gratifying to create a brand from scratch & watch it grow in the real world. Whyletz has been a part of more than 400 brand journeys across 16 countries in these 11 years. And we are very proud of the trail that we leave behind. But like a tiny pebble in your shoe; what really used to bug me was how the brands that we deliver in documents, lose so much in translation when they are being interpreted for consumers by other teams. And the main reason for this to happen is that the industry works in silos. Brand Identity agencies, mainline agencies, digital agencies, PR agencies, on-ground agencies et al. Each time a brand gets interpreted externally, it misses what it was originally destined tobe. This lil’ itch led us to make a Why Not move. We wanted the brand building assembly-line to do away with thesilos. So we transformed ourselves into an edge-to-edge brand development creative house that not just gives birthto brands, it breeds them in real life with strategy led communications, digital existence & experiences. Coz Why Not”, said Ahmad Vaseem, co-founder & CEO, Whyletz (Global) who operates out of the agency’s HQ in Dubai & represents India in the Asia Pacific Branding Network with Whyletz.
The agency firmly believes that brand building & advertising needs to evolve with the evolving consumer genetics & their changing ecosystems. We live in times where ‘attention’ is a scarce commodity. Brand makers don’t have the luxury to marinate their brands for years to arrive at the desired flavours. Therefore, it’s empirical for brands to accentuate their core & essence from the first handshake. This realisation prompted Whyletz to amplify its spirit into a 360˚ brand development company.
“I’ve known & worked with Vaseem & Team Whyletz for about 4 years now. The genuine passion & commitment they have for creative expressions & brand building is hard to find in the industry’s cosmopolitan milieus. The best part; common-sense, guts & gut-calls are very much a part of their brand culture in these times of data-slavery. Just like the good ol’ non-formulaic advertising. Everything we do at Whyletz is about Strategy, Design & Stories, where we go diving fearless with the Why Not”, said Omair Siddiqui, Chief Strategy Officer, Whyletz (Global). Omair has been a planner & brand strategist with premier advertising networks & started his journey in 2005 with Saatchi & Saatchi. He has been working in Delhi with Ogilvy, FCB Ulka, Innocean Worldwide, Mullen Lowe Lintas, Crayons Network across some iconic brands like Tata Docomo, Mother Dairy, ITC John Players, Pernod Ricard, Hyundai, Hero MotoCorp, Vivo Mobiles, MTS Telecom, Makemytrip.com, Bausch & Lomb, Hindustan Times, Harley Davidson, BPCL, Kajaria, ITC Fortune, Volini, Godfrey Phillips India to name a few. Prior to Whyletz, he was heading the brand for Meitra Hospital as Lead, Brand Strategy, India & International Markets.
The leadership at Whyletz (Global) is a bunch of young but seasoned brand builders who’ve worked with some of the best advertising networks & brands of the world, and includes Ahmad Vaseem as Co-Founder & CEO, Ahsan Naseef as co-founder & creative director, Suhail Ahmed as chief growth officer, Priyanka KV as chief brand officer & Omair Siddiqui as chief strategy officer. For more details, visit www.whyletz.com.
(We got this information in a press release).