Wiggles celebrates Diwali with pets in its #TrueBurstOfHappiness Campaign

Ushering a pet inclusive and safe Diwali, Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO, Wiggles.in, said, “Our pets have always been our stress busters during our toughest times. And while Diwali is a season of joy and celebration, this is one of the toughest times for them in the year. Bearing this in mind and encouraging pet owners to ensure that their pets are a part of Diwali festivities, we have launched our latest #TrueBurstOfHappiness campaign. The light hearted campaign will connect with not just pet owners but with everyone and urge them to make sure that strays too have a happy and safe Diwali. Through this campaign, we hope to instill a sense of empathy and inclusiveness for all animals around us.”