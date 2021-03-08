Wiggles.in’s ‘SheIsABitch’ Campaign reclaims the word ‘Bitch’ on Women’s Day

With a provocative and hard-hitting concept and narrative, #SheIsABitch not just raises eyebrows, but also works towards creating the impact it desires. Being demanding, bossy, or choosy often leads to a woman being labelled as a ‘bitch.’ The campaign hence challenges the stereotype in which a woman is perceived when she decides to stand by her actions, takes bold decisions, makes a choice for herself and even prioritizes herself before anyone else. With a UGC strategy, the campaign invites women with female dogs to celebrate themselves for all the times that they have been tagged a ‘bitch’ with a black & white post. Wiggles.in wants people to realize that there should be no negative connotation attached to the word ‘bitch’ as it first belongs to our furry females.