Wiggles.in’s ‘SheIsABitch’ Campaign reclaims the word ‘Bitch’ on Women’s Day

India’s first holistic preventive pet care brand Wiggles.in, curated by vets for your pets continues to empower pet parents like never before. Celebrating women for their choices and taking the brand’s communication a step forward, Wiggles.in launches a digital campaign ‘#SheIsABitch’ with a deeper and introspective thought ahead of International Women’s Day. #SheIsABitch’ is a User Generated Content (UGC) driven campaign that invites women parenting female dogs aka bitches to participate and be a part of a change that changes the lens that women are viewed and judged from.
With a provocative and hard-hitting concept and narrative, #SheIsABitch not just raises eyebrows, but also works towards creating the impact it desires. Being demanding, bossy, or choosy often leads to a woman being labelled as a ‘bitch.’ The campaign hence challenges the stereotype in which a woman is perceived when she decides to stand by her actions, takes bold decisions, makes a choice for herself and even prioritizes herself before anyone else. With a UGC strategy, the campaign invites women with female dogs to celebrate themselves for all the times that they have been tagged a ‘bitch’ with a black & white post. Wiggles.in wants people to realize that there should be no negative connotation attached to the word ‘bitch’ as it first belongs to our furry females.