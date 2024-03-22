Willow and Cricbuzz join forces to create 'Willow by Cricbuzz', for audiences in the US and Canada

The announcement comes just off the heels of the launch of CricbuzzTV, the newest destination to watch live cricket in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions. With pole positions in the US and Canada with Willow by Cricbuzz, and now CricbuzzTV in MENA, Cricbuzz is building a global platform for experiencing the thrill of live cricket, leveraging its massive reach, with over 125 million monthly active users.