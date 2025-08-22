WinZO to discontinue real-money games, PokerBaazi pauses operations

WinZO and PokerBaazi are the latest casualties of India’s crackdown on real-money gaming.

WinZO announced it will withdraw all real-money offerings starting August 22, 2025, in compliance with the Online Gaming Bill, which outlaws platforms that charge users to play and pay out cash rewards.

“Every feature we built was driven not by the pursuit of monetisation…” the company wrote in a LinkedIn post. Since its 2018 launch, WinZO has built a community of over 250 million users, offering 100-plus games in 15 languages.

PokerBaazi, meanwhile, said it will halt operations altogether. “No real money games will be offered on our platform,” it said, adding that user funds remain safe and wallets and withdrawals will continue to be accessible.