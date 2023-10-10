WION announces Mission Sustainability

WION’s Mission Sustainability will feature strategic conversations with key industry leaders focusing on critical topics such as 'Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its implementation,' 'New-age solutions for a sustainable tomorrow,' and 'Corporate Sustainability and Responsible Business Practices – Adopting Inclusive Action'. Additionally, attendees will also witness insightful fireside chats on 'Sustainable Mobility' and 'Sustainability Warriors – the harbingers of change with notable speakers such as Kavinder Khurana, managing director of Tesla Power USA; Akash Gupta, co-founder & CEO, Zypp Electric and moderated by Ankit Awasthi, Head - New Mobility Practice, Automotive Industry Consulting Group, NRI Consulting & Solutions and Swami Prem Parivartan (Peepal Baba) – an Environmentalist & Founder of GiveMe Trees, respectively.