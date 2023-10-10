WION announces Mission Sustainability

The conclave will be live streamed from 6 PM onwards across WION's digital and social platforms.
WION, the global news platform, is partnering with drivers of change to announce the launch of the ‘Mission Sustainability – No Action, Not An Option!’ initiative. This on-ground event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 11th October 2023, in New Delhi, and aims to galvanize global efforts toward a greener future.
WION’s Mission Sustainability will feature strategic conversations with key industry leaders focusing on critical topics such as 'Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its implementation,' 'New-age solutions for a sustainable tomorrow,' and 'Corporate Sustainability and Responsible Business Practices – Adopting Inclusive Action'. Additionally, attendees will also witness insightful fireside chats on 'Sustainable Mobility' and 'Sustainability Warriors – the harbingers of change with notable speakers such as Kavinder Khurana, managing director of Tesla Power USA; Akash Gupta, co-founder & CEO, Zypp Electric and moderated by Ankit Awasthi, Head - New Mobility Practice, Automotive Industry Consulting Group, NRI Consulting & Solutions and Swami Prem Parivartan (Peepal Baba) – an Environmentalist & Founder of GiveMe Trees, respectively.
The upcoming Mission Sustainability Conclave is poised to be a landmark event, bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, industry associations, innovation hubs, and climate activists to chart a course towards a sustainable future. It also aims to create awareness and inspire action for the realization of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Speaking about the relevance of Mission Sustainability, Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer, WION, said "At WION, we recognize that the path to sustainability requires collective effort. WION's Mission Sustainability is more than an event; it's a movement. We are empowering individuals, corporations, and the government to present actionable solutions and embrace sustainable practices and work together towards a common goal – a sustainable and responsible future."
The conclave will be live streamed from 6 PM onwards across WION's digital and social platforms, and the highlights will be aired on the WION channel in the subsequent week. WION is the most subscribed news channel on YouTube with nearly 8 Million subscribers.
(We got this information in a press release).