WION ‘Billion Dollar Idea’ Season 2 goes LIVE on 16th July 2023

It will feature Entrepreneurial Success Stories of Business Leaders making it big.
WION presents Season 2 of 'Billion Dollar Idea': charting the extraordinary stories of individuals building big businesses, India's premier international news channel, WION, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Season 2 of its talk show, 'Billion Dollar Idea,' hosted by news anchor and entrepreneur, Jasper Reid. With 12 highly engaging episodes, the new season aims to inspire and empower viewers in pursuit of bigger dreams.
'Billion Dollar Idea' Season 2 delves into the rapidly evolving landscape of Indian business, exploring both traditional and disruptive enterprises by talking to experienced and emerging entrepreneurs as well. The show provides an intimate glimpse into the personal journeys and motivations of its notable guests, sharing their successes, setbacks, and the stories behind their remarkable achievements.
Season 2 introduces a revamped format, featuring in-person and on-location interviews with Jasper Reid (the Founder and CEO of International Market Management) engaging in informal chats with guests who have founded or lead enterprises valued at $1.0 billion or whose firms have the potential to become 'Unicorns.'
Episode 1 of 'Billion Dollar Idea' Season 2 goes live on Sunday, July 16th, 2023 and features thought-provoking conversations with Anish Achuthan, Co-founder of Open Money, India's 100th unicorn, as he shares candid insights into making his #BillionDollarIdea a reality.
Madhu Soman, chief business officer of WION, commented on the approach of Season 2, saying, "With the second season of Billion-Dollar Idea, we plan to dig deeper and unpack the method behind the madness. And Jasper, with his slightly irreverent and freewheeling style, has this uncanny ability to get the mind behind the money to open up while keeping things conversational yet compelling."
Jasper Reid, entrepreneur, and host of the show adds, "An entrepreneur's journey is never easy. It requires unwavering zeal, the courage to face failure, and the willingness to take risks and handle uncertainty. As I explore the struggles and triumphs of each of the 12 entrepreneurs, I hope their stories will inspire many others in the future."
WION - The World is One News, renowned for its comprehensive analysis of global issues, has amassed a subscriber base of over 7 million on YouTube. The channel consistently outshines many Indian English News channels, including India Today, NDTV, and Times Now, in terms of monthly viewership on digital platforms.