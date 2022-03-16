WION concludes its first ever conclave addressing climate crises

WION - the leading international news channel from India, held its first-ever climate summit rundown – Climate Calling – on 15th March. The conclave was a successful attempt at initiating conversations in the mainstream global media by throwing light on the practical solutions to address climate change. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, at the conclave highlighted the need for import substitute, cost effective and pollution free alternative to the growing fuel demands in the country. He further added that India will soon be able to launch hydrogen powered automobile. He also highlighted the need for developed countries to reassess their lifestyles rather than pressurise developing countries to compromise on economic growth.