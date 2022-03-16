WION concludes its first ever conclave addressing climate crises

Minister of Road Transport & Highways - Nitin Gadkari addressed several concerns regarding climate change.
WION - the leading international news channel from India, held its first-ever climate summit rundown – Climate Calling – on 15th March. The conclave was a successful attempt at initiating conversations in the mainstream global media by throwing light on the practical solutions to address climate change. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, at the conclave highlighted the need for import substitute, cost effective and pollution free alternative to the growing fuel demands in the country. He further added that India will soon be able to launch hydrogen powered automobile. He also highlighted the need for developed countries to reassess their lifestyles rather than pressurise developing countries to compromise on economic growth.
Climate change represents one of the 21st century's most important drivers of value creation and destruction in the global economy. By 2030, global climate change impacts are projected to reach $700 billion annually, with trillions of dollars of coastal, urban and agricultural assets at risk.
The summit included panel discussions, where the experts promoted ways to combat climate change. The conclave was graced by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Mr Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment & Climate Change; Ms Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Former President, Mauritius; Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Minister for Forest And Environment, Nepal; Ms Divya Datt, Deputy Head- India, UN Environment Programme; Ken O'Flaherty, UK diplomat COP 26 Ambassador for Asia/ Pacific and South Asia; Erik Solheim, Former Minister of International Development of Norway; Freddy Svane, Ambassador, Royal Danish Embassy New Delhi; Akwasi Oppong Fosu, Member of the Ghana Parliament & Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Laura De Vries, Climate Ambassador, Netherlands and Tim Smith, Professor, Environmental Sustainability Research Centre, Brock University and others.
Speaking of the conclave, Sudhir Chaudhary, editor-in-chief, WION , says, "The mainstream media has only reported about the consequences of the climate change. However, we feel there is a need for more practical solutions towards addressing climate change issues. This is an honest attempt at bringing light to practical ways of incentivising actions taken towards climate changes,"
During the event, speakers addressed global energy crisis and its effects on fossil fuel market. The panel discussions also put forth methods to improve investments in solutions to a crisis caused due to climate changes – such as forest fires, floods, droughts, melting ice caps, rising sea levels, etc. The panels instilled a sense of urgency in ensuring the accountability of the developed nations towards contributing to the high emissions. There was a strong focus on the need to switch to alternative solutions such as electric vehicles, solar energy, wind power etc.
The event was sponsored by GoMechanic and co-powered by Fujitsu General and Mobius Foundation.
(We got this information in a press release).