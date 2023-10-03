WION launches ‘WION World of Cricket’ - a World Cup special show

Digvijay Singh Deo, editor of WION will be seen along with Dav Whatmore (Dav Whatmore) on the show, a former Australian cricketer and a cricket legend who coached Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh teams, thus making this World Cup season truly special. Notably, he is known as the legendary coach behind Sri Lanka's triumphant 1996 Cricket World Cup win. Dav was also the coach of U-19 World Cup winning side in 2008 that had Virat Kohli as captain and is known to be the a gamechanger in cricket who turned the fielding restrictions into an aggressive option for the batting side.