WION launches ‘WORLD DNA’

Stressing the relevance of the ‘WORLD DNA’ show, Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer, WION said, “With World DNA, we want to dig a bit deeper and help us and our audience understand what connects us, brings many together while driving a few others apart. The show's twin-anchor format from our editorial epicentre in Delhi NCR, with inputs from our bureaus around the world and sectoral updates will not only capture what happened overnight in Europe and US but also set the agenda for Asia."