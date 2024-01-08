WION upgrades its news app to prioritise simplicity in design and functionality

The upgraded app introduces a polished user interface, ensuring a seamlessly intuitive navigation experience.
WION, an English global news brand from Zee Media, has revamped its news app to introduce a redesigned layout that prioritises user accessibility, presenting a simple and user-friendly platform for consuming news.
In this new digital realm, readers are not only mere spectators but also active participants in the news narrative. The WION news app by IndiaDotcom Digital, bids farewell to clutter, reintroducing users to a clean layout, simplifying content discovery and enhancing navigation.
Its contemporary design theme elevates the user experience by incorporating modern elements that captivate visually and foster intuitive interaction.
The revamped app gives users the power to customise their news feeds. It places the spotlight on enhanced multimedia integration, offering an dynamic news experience with video content. The app offers social sharing options to facilitate active user engagement and it has also undergone performance tweaks to guarantee a smooth and efficient operation for a seamless news consumption experience.
Highlighting the key purpose of the modern approach and new look of WION app, Akshansh Yadav, chief product and technology officer, IDPL, expressed, “Our goal is to provide users with an intuitive platform that not only keeps them informed but resonates with their individual preferences. Navigating through the news should be seamless, and that's exactly what we've achieved with the streamlined user interface.”
Madhu Soman, chief business officer, Zee Business and WION, further added, "From streamlined navigation to personalised content curation, we're ensuring that our users not only consume news but also actively engage with it, making the WION News app a true digital companion on the information highway."