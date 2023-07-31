WION’s Exclusive Talk with Eoin Morgan: England's Legendary Captain Shares Vision for 2023 World Cup

The anticipation for the 2023 ODI World Cup has reached a fever pitch as cricket fans around the globe eagerly await the spectacle of talent, passion, and national pride. India, a nation with an insatiable appetite for cricket, is set to host the extravaganza, captivating billions of fans worldwide. In a special preview of the tournament, Cricket Maestro Eoin Morgan, the 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain, shared his views and predictions in an exclusive interview with Digvijay Singh Deo, Sports Editor of WION.
Speaking to WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo, Eoin Morgan identified India as the favourites to clinch victory in their home conditions. Morgan acknowledged the exceptional growth and popularity of the game, predicting that ODI Cricket might eventually be limited to World Cup events. Highlighting the pressure faced by the 50-over format, he said, “The cricketing landscape is gradually shifting towards more T20 cricket, with the Future Tours Programme (FTP) reflecting this trend.”
Eoin Morgan lauded the Indian cricket team and said, “The enthusiasm and passion displayed by Indian fans are unparalleled, which makes this special. The team has formidable skills, and can, indeed, be strong contenders in the upcoming World Cup. They also need to engage with and learn from the experiences of those who participated in the 2011 World Cup.”
Identifying the top contenders for the 2023 ODI World Cup, Eoin Morgan singled out England, India, Australia, and Pakistan as the four favourites. Expressing his views on the Olympics, Morgan further suggested, “The 2023 ODI World Cup presents a golden opportunity for players to leave an indelible mark on the cricketing world. In fact, the T10 format should also be considered, allowing cricket to expand its reach and inclusivity.”
Known for its fervent cricket fans, the World Cup is a momentous occasion for the country. The upcoming 2023 Cricket World Cup is poised to be a celebration of cricketing excellence, sportsmanship, and camaraderie.
“For some, the World Cup will be the stage to announce their arrival at the grandest level, while for others, it might mark the end of illustrious careers,” added Morgan.
