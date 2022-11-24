Wit And Chai Media Network joins hands with LMN Communications for a creative expansion!

Wit and Chai Media Network aims to drive the creative vision of LMN Communications into creating valuable returns for both the parties.
LMN Communications joined hands with Wit and Chai Media Network, on 1st of November 2022. Wit And Chai Media LLP, based in Pune, is a creative agency known to handle marketing for a wide range of popular clientele. With this expansion, Wit and Chai Media Network aims to drive the creative vision of LMN Communications into creating valuable returns for both the parties. The partners at the Wit And Chai Media Network are looking forward to this expansion with the prospect of setting benchmarks.
Nihar Kolapkar of Wit and Chai Media expressed his vision saying:
“We observed some out of the box, creative thinking when we met the folks at LMN Communications. It seemed like an appropriate extension to the kind of work we have done and are looking to do at our agency.
And it’s always great to associate with people who are driven and have the vision to make these moves early on. With LMN on board, we’re looking at a network with great potential ; one that also sets the ball rolling for what we want to achieve for our agency in the long run.”
Based in Pune, LMN communications operates mainly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities at the moment. It's a market of unexplored potential and together with Wit and Chai, they aim at catering to those markets better.
“Opening up an entirely new geographical market was a priority on both ends. For us it was an opportunity to scale up maybe much sooner than we had anticipated. With all those hands on deck, we’re bringing in so many different perspectives and thought processes, a combined force if you may.
Being a part of this agency network presents us with the opportunity to work and interact with multiple brands and industries. Executing strategies through this network is something we’re looking to heavily contribute to going ahead.” says Suyash Lahoti of LMN Communications.