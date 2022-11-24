Wit And Chai Media Network joins hands with LMN Communications for a creative expansion!

LMN Communications joined hands with Wit and Chai Media Network, on 1st of November 2022. Wit And Chai Media LLP, based in Pune, is a creative agency known to handle marketing for a wide range of popular clientele. With this expansion, Wit and Chai Media Network aims to drive the creative vision of LMN Communications into creating valuable returns for both the parties. The partners at the Wit And Chai Media Network are looking forward to this expansion with the prospect of setting benchmarks.