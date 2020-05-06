With industries reeling in the effects of the lockdown, CNBC-TV18 & CII conducted the biggest ever CEO poll

With the nationwide lockdown extending by two weeks, CNBC-TV18, India’s leading English business news channel, in association with CII, conducted the CNBCTV18-CII CEO Poll that surveyed 250 of the country’s leading CEOs. As major industries reel in the effects of the lockdown, the extensive survey, touted as India Inc.’s biggest survey poll on the lockdown, deep dived into the post-lockdown actions from some of the biggest names of India Inc. Offering industry perspective, the survey provided a clear picture regarding multiple areas that concern the Indian economy and business operations at large.
Hosted by— Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, the show, broadcasted on May 1, saw her along with four industry bigwigs discuss the findings of the poll and present their opinion and key analysis. The special show featured the likes of Rajnish Kumar — Chairman, State Bank of India, Zarin Daruwala — CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, India, Hari S Bhartia —Former President, CII, Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group and Chandrajit Banerjee — Director General, CII offering their respective views on the significant discoveries of the poll, thereby commenting on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the nation.
The comprehensive survey encompassed 15 questions asked to 250 CEOs across various sectors. The findings revealed that 76.8% of head honchos felt that it is time to move to a calibrated exit from the national lockdown whereas 85.9% believed that a graded exit will be beneficial. Even as several companies have started laying off their staff and imposed salary cuts, 71.2% still opined that layoffs are not imminent in their organizations, however with 34.1% leaning towards looming wage cuts. On being asked as to when will businesses return to normal, 54.4% said they expected operations to return to normal by anywhere between six months to a year, while 29.2% opined it could take more than a year. While 33.5% felt that the recovery will look convoluted, 28.6% said it will recover with a positive trajectory, however 25% expected a very minimum recovery. Overall, one of the major findings of the poll indicated that about 50.6% of India’s CEOs expect their company’s top line to fall by more than 25% in this FY.
With the nationwide lockdown being extended for another two weeks, the movement of people as well as the economy continues to face severe limitations and restrictions. The show, featuring eminent experts that have helped decode the key findings of this poll, has served the purpose of informing viewers of the current market scenario, the lessons learnt and what the future has in store of the Indian economy.
The show can be watched on the below-mentioned link: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=2297950070510622&ref=watch_permalink
