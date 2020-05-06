With industries reeling in the effects of the lockdown, CNBC-TV18 & CII conducted the biggest ever CEO poll

The comprehensive survey encompassed 15 questions asked to 250 CEOs across various sectors. The findings revealed that 76.8% of head honchos felt that it is time to move to a calibrated exit from the national lockdown whereas 85.9% believed that a graded exit will be beneficial. Even as several companies have started laying off their staff and imposed salary cuts, 71.2% still opined that layoffs are not imminent in their organizations, however with 34.1% leaning towards looming wage cuts. On being asked as to when will businesses return to normal, 54.4% said they expected operations to return to normal by anywhere between six months to a year, while 29.2% opined it could take more than a year. While 33.5% felt that the recovery will look convoluted, 28.6% said it will recover with a positive trajectory, however 25% expected a very minimum recovery. Overall, one of the major findings of the poll indicated that about 50.6% of India’s CEOs expect their company’s top line to fall by more than 25% in this FY.