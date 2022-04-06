With the successful launch of the biggest reality show Lock Upp, ALTBalaji is all set to disrupt the world of AVOD

The Advertising-Based Video on Demand is a system that allows viewers to access free original content.
After the spectacular success of entertaining original content on SVOD, ALTBalaji, India's homegrown OTT platform, has now launched the Advertising-Based Video on Demand (AVOD) model which will set a new benchmark in the Indian entertainment industry by providing a roster of cut-through content. The first-ever reality show Lock Upp produced by the brand has been launched via AVOD and has been a massive success entering every family living room of the country and receiving robust viewership globally as well. The Advertising-Based Video on Demand is a system that allows viewers to access free original content.
With over 80% of ALTBalaji's audience under 35 years of age; an exciting library boasting 91+ original shows and many in the pipeline; a flourishing SVOD Business; AVOD is the next step in building the business further. For the first time a platform with no network support has attempted to build an AVOD business, as it garners a record number of views based on the strength of the path-breaking content that it delivers regularly. The platform's goal is to reach out to an even wider audience base, penetrating further in hinterlands.
ALTBalaji spokesperson said, "The introduction of AVOD will not only be an added layer of advertising revenue to our existing revenue streams bit will also help us drive further subscriber base via cross-sell and up-sell. We are excited about providing a further simplified and seamless experience with thousands of hours of free content for mass India."
On the subscription video-on-demand side (SVOD), ALTBalaji has witnessed 36% quarter-on-quarter growth in FY21. In addition, the platform saw a 75% increase in active subscriber base to 2.1 million from 1.2 million last year, compared to the same period previous quarter in 2020. As a result, the platform has more than 35 million subscribers with nine million monthly active users.
ALTBalaji has a history of creating ventures and opportunities that are very well received by the audience. Currently catering to an MAU base of 10+million, it has sold 2.9 million subscriptions in H1 alone. The platform sees an audience engagement metric of 83 minutes per day, with different genres catering to varied audiences. According to a recent report by global technology research powerhouse Omdia, AVOD streamers will flourish over the next three years and will hit revenues of almost $260bn by 2025.
(We got this information in a press release).