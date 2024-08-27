Witness the Power of States in Shaping India’s Future: ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Live on Zee News on 27th August 2024

Prominent leaders, including Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways; Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Shri Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries; Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minster of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry Affairs; Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand; Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha, Deputy Chief Minister, Bihar; Shri Harsh Malhotra, MoS: Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways; Smt. Smriti Irani, Former Minister Women & Child Welfare ; Shri Manish Sisodia, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi; Shri Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament, North East Delhi; Shri Sudhanshu Trivedi – Rajya Sabha Member; Smt. Atishi, Water Minister, Delhi; Shri. Pawan Khera- Chairman, Media & Publicity Deptt, AICC; Smt. Supriya Shrinate- Chairperson Social Media & Digital Platforms, AICC; Shri Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd; Shri Ramesh Agarwal- Chairman, Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd; Dr. Gunwant Singh Mangla, CMD, Mangla Steel Ltd will be among the esteemed attendees, sharing their insights on how states can further contribute to India's vision for the future. It will further focus on education, infrastructure, culture, and social welfare, the initiative fosters a sense of solidarity and unity that is vital for India’s continued growth and development.