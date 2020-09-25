WORD releases collaborative feature with Insta fashionista Aakriti Rana for its #5MinutesOfFame blog series

In a unique initiative, the influencer marketing company aims to showcase stories of brilliant creators while connecting audience to their favourite influencers.
WORD, the innovative and tech-first influencer marketing company, today released a collaborative feature with top lifestyle influencer and Insta fashionista Aakriti Rana for its #5MinutesofFame blog series. Started in August, #5MinutesofFame is a spotlight corner on WORD’s blog page, wherein the audience can get connected to their favourite influencers and social media celebrities to get a deep dive into their minds and lives. Previously, popular influencers Avantika Mohan, Akash Choudhary and Shivesh Bhatia have been featured.
The latest feature with Aakriti Rana is a 5-minute read, where she gets candid about her life as a blogger - her Instagram inspiration, alternate career path if not an influencer, coping through 2020 and much more.
Commenting on this initiative, Dharika Merchant, COO, WORD & Alchemy Group said, “The Indian millennials are tech savvy and constantly on their phones – alternating between various social media platforms and absorbing information as they switch. Influencers and content creators play a major role in their lives by inspiring their various everyday decisions and the audience is constantly interested to know about them. Keeping this in mind, we are excited to bring out collaborative features with influencers and social media celebrities to showcase their awe-inspiring stories in order to connect them to their audience. We have conducted a thorough research and basis insights received, handpicked these creators because they resonate greatly with our end consumer.”
She further added, “Since we have been in the business of influencer marketing for over two years now, we work closely with the influencers and our target audience on a daily basis and this has helped us understand them in a much better way. Hence, #5MinutesofFame blog series presents the perfect opportunity for us to bridge the gap between them.”
Aakriti Rana, top lifestyle influencer, commented on this collaborative feature, “I am thrilled to have been a part of the #5MinutesofFame blog series by WORD. This is a great opportunity to get closer to my followers and if I can inspire a few lives out there through this, it would be a matter of immense pride for me.”
