World Environment Day 2020 campaigns take the onus of spreading awareness

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for World Environment Day 2020 launched various campaigns with logo making, webinars on the theme 'Celebrate Biodiversity through Culture'.
With the growing pace of global warming and all kinds of pollution, the importance of World Environment Day has only increased. Celebrated on June 05, the day dedicated to creating awareness around the well-being of Mother Nature has gotten many speaking about it. Brands to chip in with World Environment Day 2020 campaigns.
The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is ‘Time for Nature’ and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for World Environment Day 2020 launched various campaigns right from logo making competition on the theme ‘Celebrating Biodiversity through Culture’ to launching webinar on the topic of 'Change in life after COVID19' by Padma Shri Dr. R. Vasudevan, Dean & Coordinator, TCE ENVIS RP, TCE Madurai.
Similarly, Candor TechSpace managed by Brookfield Properties has launched a series of campaigns to further its efforts of ensuring a sustainable environment and creating awareness on the importance of world environment day. The company has launched a brand campaign ‘Sustainability Talks’ with various thought leaders like Vasudevan Suresh, Chairman, Indian Green Building Council; Shantanu Chakraborty, Senior VP & Regional Head,Head India Office, Brookfield Properties and others. It has also launched a campaign ‘Growing with Green’ with social media influencers and ‘Green Showcase’, showcasing the initiatives taken by various organizations towards a healthy workspace.
The Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is urging the entire nation to become climate-conscious and is looking to bring together the who’s who of the film industry to spread awareness for nature conservation. The actress, who is also a vocal climate activist, runs her own non-profit initiative called Climate Warrior that celebrates real-life heroes working towards climate change and also works as an advocacy platform to engage and rally the youth of the country towards this cause. On this World Environment Day, Bhumi is looking to bring more awareness on this burning issue. She also shared a video on social media, kick starting the campaign #OneWishForTheEarth, where the actress' post has garnered a lot of attention.
