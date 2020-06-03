World Environment Day 2020 campaigns take the onus of spreading awareness

The Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is urging the entire nation to become climate-conscious and is looking to bring together the who’s who of the film industry to spread awareness for nature conservation. The actress, who is also a vocal climate activist, runs her own non-profit initiative called Climate Warrior that celebrates real-life heroes working towards climate change and also works as an advocacy platform to engage and rally the youth of the country towards this cause. On this World Environment Day, Bhumi is looking to bring more awareness on this burning issue. She also shared a video on social media, kick starting the campaign #OneWishForTheEarth, where the actress' post has garnered a lot of attention.