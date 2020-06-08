World Environment Day: Oriflame encourages individuals to do #GoodForEarth

The campaign is in line with Oriflame’s unwavering commitment towards the environment.
Marking the occasion of World Environment Day, Oriflame, leading direct- selling Swedish beauty brand, has launched its latest digital campaign - #GoodForEarth challenge. Building on its constant commitment towards sustainability, Oriflame is encouraging its digital audiences to adopt a nature-first mindset with its latest challenge.
Through its sustainability-led practices, Oriflame has been doing good for forests, climate, and oceans by reducing its impact on these resources. Now, on Environment Day, the brand is inviting its customers and fans to do their bit in saving the planet. Nurturing plants at home, reusing plastic bottles, using jute bags, or conserving water are just some of the ways in which Oriflame is encouraging participants to contribute towards nature.
Launched in tandem with VMLY&R India, the campaign will run between 1st and 5th June across Oriflame’s social media channels. Through this challenge, Oriflame will bring people together and motivate them to do good for the environment that sustains and nurtures us. Moreover, the initiative cements Oriflame’s belief that everyone can make beautiful changes to have a positive impact on our environment and make the world more beautiful.
(We got this information from a press release.)