‘World from Home’ with Koffee with Karan Binges 12 hours a Day

Setting your spirits high during such stressful times, this iconic show – Koffee with Karan will spice up your daily quarantine routine. For fifteen years, Koffee with Karan has given all Bollywood fans a peak into the interesting lives of all the leading ladies and gentlemen of the Bollywood industry. With host Karan Johar’s unmatched style and personal connects with his colleagues, the show gave actors and actresses a platform to bare their souls and unwind on the koffee couch. Watch SRK’s effortless charm get better every season. Witness Desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s journey into becoming an international superstar, or check out Alia Bhatt fight her fight since her show debut goof-up, and become a high performing and diverse actress.