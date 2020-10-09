World Mental Health Day: Prega News raising awareness for Prenatal Depression

Through a video campaign, Prega News showcases all the worries a pregnant woman is going through in the middle of this pandemic. In the video, an eight month pregnant woman is seen getting worried about her child’s delivery and safety, as hospitals are prone to coronavirus. She is sad about not meeting her parents and loved ones in the past seven months and how restricted she feels as she has to avoid crowded places. The campaign narrates the multiple negative thoughts that a woman goes through during pregnancy, with the pandemic adding to her insecurities, that range from job insecurity to not being confident about her appearance post pregnancy.