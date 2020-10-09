World Mental Health Day: Prega News raising awareness for Prenatal Depression

Prenatal Depression rises three fold amid the Coronavirus Pandemic
Every year, October 10 is observed as World Mental Health Day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. On this occasion of World Mental Health Day, Prega News, the 10-year-old home pregnancy test kit brand, rolled a digital campaign #JustTalk to create awareness about prenatal depression in women.
Majority of women go through emotional ups and downs throughout their pregnancy, prenatal depression is common and completely normal. According to a recent study conducted and published in Frontiers in Global Women's Health, the rate of depression and anxiety is increasing at an alarming rate during the pandemic. Pre-pandemic depression during the prenatal period affected about 15% women which has seen a considerable jump to 41%. With this pandemic, pregnant women need to be extra careful and take precautions as they are prone to more risks, which has an adverse effect on their mental health conditions. The anxious feeling and continuous negative emotions get in the way of everyday life, leading to severe depression.
Through a video campaign, Prega News showcases all the worries a pregnant woman is going through in the middle of this pandemic. In the video, an eight month pregnant woman is seen getting worried about her child’s delivery and safety, as hospitals are prone to coronavirus. She is sad about not meeting her parents and loved ones in the past seven months and how restricted she feels as she has to avoid crowded places. The campaign narrates the multiple negative thoughts that a woman goes through during pregnancy, with the pandemic adding to her insecurities, that range from job insecurity to not being confident about her appearance post pregnancy.
Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma, said “Pregnancy brings a mix of feelings, and not all of them are good. Lockdown has taken an immense toll on the mental well-being of women, especially pregnant women who are worried about the health and safety of their new born babies. The video campaign is an initiative to drive awareness about the mental pressure a pregnant woman goes through, with an attempt to sensitize the family members and the loved ones to be extra loving and caring, especially in these tough times.”