Wow Skin Science asks you to #TrashYourSpam, this World Environment day

The brand aims to encourage millennials to fight digital pollution which is a big contributor to climate change.
This World Environment day, WOW Skin Science, a popular home-grown skincare and wellness brand, has launched a campaign #TrashYourSpam, to fight digital pollution. This is yet another significant step by the brand towards cementing their commitment to sustainability, as their products are renowned for being natural and eco-friendly right from packaging to product content. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by integrated digital agency, Tonic Worldwide.
Digital pollution is a big contributor to climate change and all of us play a role in adding to the mess. One of the main forms of digital pollution is called 'dormant pollution' – created due to storage of emails. All emails stored in a mailbox make many servers run uninterruptedly in data centres, contributing an additional 2% to the already rising CO2 emissions of the planet. The best-known example of this is email spam. And we are standing on the cusp of this new form of pollution.
Keeping with the United Nations theme of ‘For Nature’, #TrashYourSpam encourages millennials to adopt a cleanliness drive to combat environment pollution by addressing digital pollution. The campaign will kickstart on WOW’s social media profiles, urging Indian millennials to contribute to the environment by clearing their spam mails, in order to do their bit for the environment without stepping out of their homes during the current lockdown. Not only will the campaign raise awareness about spam mails but also educate millennials on ways to combat digital pollution. To motivate consumers to trash their spam mails, the brand will also maintain a live count ticker of the number of mails deleted, on their website and recently launched mobile app. The campaign is also supported by Popular Youtubers like Mumbaikar Nikhil and Ranveer Allahbadia.
Speaking on the campaign, Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, WOW Skin Science said, “We are in the throes of the digital revolution, but how about we stop to consider the environmental footprint it creates? The Internet may well be invisible, but it has very real consequences for our environment. #TrashYourSpam initiative will create awareness about how one can be more green behind our respective screens.”
Speaking on the initiative, Pratik Hatankar, Head of Innovations & New Initiatives, Tonic Worldwide, says, “For an issue like digital pollution which no brand talks about, we needed a stark reminder for millennials this Environment Day. As it needs collective action to combat, this simple innovation #TrashYourSpam aims to do just that by manifesting the effects of digital pollution by fighting environment spam with email spam.”
