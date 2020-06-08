Wow Skin Science asks you to #TrashYourSpam, this World Environment day

Keeping with the United Nations theme of ‘For Nature’, #TrashYourSpam encourages millennials to adopt a cleanliness drive to combat environment pollution by addressing digital pollution. The campaign will kickstart on WOW’s social media profiles, urging Indian millennials to contribute to the environment by clearing their spam mails, in order to do their bit for the environment without stepping out of their homes during the current lockdown. Not only will the campaign raise awareness about spam mails but also educate millennials on ways to combat digital pollution. To motivate consumers to trash their spam mails, the brand will also maintain a live count ticker of the number of mails deleted, on their website and recently launched mobile app. The campaign is also supported by Popular Youtubers like Mumbaikar Nikhil and Ranveer Allahbadia.