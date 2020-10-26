WPP appoints Dr. Ya-Qin Zhang to the Board

He was recently appointed chair professor of AI Science at Tsinghua University, China and is the founding Dean of the Institute for AI Industry Research at the same university. Dr. Zhang became a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers at the age of 31, making him the youngest scientist to win this honour in the 100-year history of the organisation. He is also a Fellow of American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a Foreign Fellow of Australia National Academy of Technology and Engineering.