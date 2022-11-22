WPP India Foundation wins ‘CSR Foundation of the Year’ at the 2022 CSR Impact Awards

Receiving the award, Rama Iyer, director general of WPP India Foundation, said: “Since its founding in 2015, the WPP India Foundation has proudly opened doors to education, employment and better standards of health for over 15,000 first-generational learners aged 11-18 across 10 underserved government-aided schools across Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Haridwar. As a result, the Foundation has helped over 60% of children secure their future through employment or higher education, reduced dropout rates to less than 5%, initiated better health standards and doubled the coding ability of participants. I am delighted to receive the award in recognition of the valuable contributions that the WPP India Foundation has made to society, an important cause the Foundation is committed to continuing into the future.”