WPP’s Geometry Appoints Jesse Lin as New APAC CEO

On his new role, Jesse comments, “Today the relationship between brand and consumer is increasingly dynamic and fragmented, particularly in retail. To maintain relevance and drive business growth, marketers are constantly seeking out fresh and effective solutions from their agency partners. Geometry has demonstrated a willingness to innovate through its vision of commerce as a ripe canvas for creativity. I am very excited and honored to join this entrepreneurial team. APAC is full of energy, optimism, and opportunity. I look forward to partnering with our Asian teams driving more innovation and success from this region.”