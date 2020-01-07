WPP’s Geometry Appoints Jesse Lin as New APAC CEO

Geometry, WPP’s end-to-end Creative Commerce agency, appoints Jesse Lin as its APAC CEO, effective immediately. A 25-year industry veteran, Jesse will lead over 1,100 employees across 17 cities to deliver creative solutions and experiences that drive commercial growth everywhere commerce touches people’s lives. Based in Shanghai, he will report directly to Global CEO Beth Ann Kaminkow.
Commenting on the appointment, Beth Ann Kaminkow stated, “I am thrilled to welcome Jesse to Geometry at a critical moment in our agency’s story. With a proven track record of driving transformation for other world-class organizations in the APAC region, he’s perfectly suited to deliver growth locally and globally for those clients navigating the new retail opportunities that the region presents. Jesse’s passion for commerce and his home-base of Shanghai places him in our priority China market which is leading in retail innovation.”
Jesse succeeds Diana Cawley as she leaves the company to seek new opportunities.
“We’d like to thank Diana for her genuine commitment to Geometry these past four years. Diana has been a master operator of a complex regional landscape. Under her leadership, the region has become a strong and connected network focused on nurturing creativity to drive commercial growth for clients. We wish her all the best on her next adventure.”
Commenting on the appointment, Ranjit Raina chief executive officer, Geometry Encompass, “We are glad to welcome Jesse Lin as part of our Geometry family. He is a seasoned and accomplished professional who has been responsible for great work in the past and I’m sure his extensive expertise will be a huge contributing factor to our growth.”
Jesse brings to Geometry over 25 years of experience across business management, brand marketing, digital marketing, and communications. He joins Geometry from Edelman where he served as APAC CEO, successfully transforming the traditional PR agency into a modern communication organization with brand and digital capabilities.
Before Edelman, he worked for McCann Greater China as CEO, and prior to that held senior positions at DDB Shanghai, Wieden + Kennedy China, and Leo Burnette Hong Kong.
On his new role, Jesse comments, “Today the relationship between brand and consumer is increasingly dynamic and fragmented, particularly in retail. To maintain relevance and drive business growth, marketers are constantly seeking out fresh and effective solutions from their agency partners. Geometry has demonstrated a willingness to innovate through its vision of commerce as a ripe canvas for creativity. I am very excited and honored to join this entrepreneurial team. APAC is full of energy, optimism, and opportunity. I look forward to partnering with our Asian teams driving more innovation and success from this region.”