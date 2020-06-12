WTC Chandigarh kick starts the economic cycle of the region

As most of the construction workers were staying at the site of WTC Chandigarh since the lockdown was announced. Further to the government’s announcements, this has enabled the company to resume the work without any delay.

Col. Arun Kotwal, Advisor, WTC Chandigarh said “Even with the limited workforce available, our teams have been working diligently in expediting the work. We are happy to get the work back in full swing in a short period.”