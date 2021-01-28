Wunderman Thompson India crowned ‘Digital Agency of the Year’ at IAMAI’s 11th India Digital Awards

Senthil Kumar, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson India, added, “It is a huge honour to win Digital Agency of The Year for work done on two of our biggest and most coveted brands at Wunderman Thompson; Pepsi and Lays. The fact that most of this work was done while the teams worked from home and collaborated across various locations in country remotely adds a genuine edge to the creative and digital potential of Wunderman Thompson India. The work that wins over the masses in the marketplace is the work that moves the award juries as well. This win will build our culture of inspiring growth for our brands and drive the agency forward into the future blurring the lines between traditional and digital media with the power of ideas that break boundaries.”

India Digital Awards (IDA) is the most esteemed accolade in India and a true symbol of digital excellence. Founded in 2009, IDA celebrates organizations, teams and practitioners who have surpassed landmarks and delivered successful business outcomes using digital as a medium.