Wunderman Thompson is India’s Most Awarded full-service agency for 2019!

Senthil Kumar, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson India, said, “It is an honour to be the among the most creative agencies in the world and be the most creative full-service agency in India. This is true testament to our work for all our clients in India and a celebration of the mind-blowing creative potential at Wunderman Thompson India. Being Creative is the primary passion in this business of ideas. Building an original Idea into a mind-blowing experience using data sciences, technology, media and audio-visual grammar is the persistence of this passion. Every day in this melting pot of ideas and communication campaigns, we build the brands that stand out in the marketplace and the consumers’ mind space. My challenge is to keep that fire burning at India’s largest and definitely most creative agency. Some of our big path breaking campaigns that contributed to this accolade were for our biggest national clients which feature among the most awarded campaigns in the world. Creativity thrives on recognition and this glory will only motivate my teams across the country to aim higher and create even better work this year.”