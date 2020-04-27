Wunderman Thompson is India’s Most Awarded full-service agency for 2019!

The Drum’s ‘World Creative Rankings Report’ has been released and Wunderman Thompson India is the only full-service Indian agency to be featured in their report of the ‘Most awarded agencies in APAC.’ The World Creative Rankings is a comprehensive overview of industry excellence and recognizes the most awarded campaigns, brands, holding companies, networks and agencies of 2019.
Commenting on being the only Indian agency to be featured in the list, Tarun Rai, chairman and Group CEO, Wunderman Thompson, South Asia, said, “We knew we’d had a good year with some really pathbreaking work. But to be the only Indian full-service agency to figure in the best- of- breed, across such a large APAC region, is very exciting news. 2019 was our first year as Wunderman Thompson, a year when we were merging two companies and building a new culture. And yet we remained focused on our work for our clients and to have such a fantastic debut is truly commendable. I congratulate our CCO, Senthil Kumar, and our entire team, across all our offices. Wunderman Thompson prides itself in being a Creative led, Data and Technology agency. This recognition goes to show that we, indeed, lead with creativity.”
Senthil Kumar, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson India, said, “It is an honour to be the among the most creative agencies in the world and be the most creative full-service agency in India. This is true testament to our work for all our clients in India and a celebration of the mind-blowing creative potential at Wunderman Thompson India. Being Creative is the primary passion in this business of ideas. Building an original Idea into a mind-blowing experience using data sciences, technology, media and audio-visual grammar is the persistence of this passion. Every day in this melting pot of ideas and communication campaigns, we build the brands that stand out in the marketplace and the consumers’ mind space. My challenge is to keep that fire burning at India’s largest and definitely most creative agency. Some of our big path breaking campaigns that contributed to this accolade were for our biggest national clients which feature among the most awarded campaigns in the world. Creativity thrives on recognition and this glory will only motivate my teams across the country to aim higher and create even better work this year.”
(We got this information in a press release.)