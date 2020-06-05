Wunderman Thompson South Asia releases ‘Plant for the Planet’, for Tata Tiscon Go Green on World Environment Day

A digital film conceptualised for Tata Tiscon Go Green, the brand’s awareness initiative on sustainability.
Civilisation today is staring at what can only be called the biggest human challenge. This pandemic has left us thinking, wondering and questioning about all that we have done in the past. The environment is one such area where enough human effort may not be sufficient to reverse the damage caused so far, but a little conscious effort every day, collectively may promise our future generations a safer planet to inhabit, a lot safer than the one we call our home today. Like every year, Tata Tiscon, India’s biggest name in construction continues to spread the message of building a strong planet through Tata Tiscon Go Green, the brand’s sustainability initiative.
‘Plant for the Planet’, is a digital film conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia that was released on World Environment day to encourage people to care for and nurture the environment.
Commenting on the brand’s new content, Sanjay Sahni, Chief of Marketing and Sales, (Branded Products & Retail), Tata Steel said, “Tata Tiscon is part of over 5 Lac homes in India every year. It thus becomes crucial for the brand to continue to promote the cause of building a safer planet and not just safe homes. This video vividly shows why.”
“This is our home attempts to build a sense of universal ownership amongst all home builders of India, to look beyond just their personal homes and review their responsibility towards the only home that humankind has, our planet Earth”, remarked Arjun Mukherjee, ECD & VP, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata.
Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Senior VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Kolkata, said, “We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children - this is a Native American Proverb. It is critical that we do everything possible to protect our Mother Earth and leave a healthy planet behind for our children. We are happy to partner Tata Tiscon to bring alive this simple yet extremely relevant message on this World Environment Day.”
‘Plant for the Planet’ also saw an online competition that was rolled out to 47 channel partners across India, that contribute about 1.4MnT of Tata Tiscon’s sales in FY’20, for participation that encouraged them to present steps taken by them to build sustainability in their businesses. The best entries stand to win the Go Green Award from Tata Steel.
