Wunderman Thompson South Asia’s ‘Big Bang of Do’

Titled ‘The Big Bang of Do’, the agency’s study provides clients and businesses at large, a short and easy guide on how to make critical marketing and communication decisions in these times. The thinking behind the study was that businesses and brands will have to be more careful, responsible and creative in their actions and their communication. Businesses and brands will need to modulate and calibrate their response to this crisis depending on what kind of need they are satisfying in consumers’ lives, or what product and services they are providing instead of going dark.