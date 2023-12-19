WWE star Braun Strowman completes promotional tour in India with Sony Sports Network

During his time in Mumbai, Braun Strowman also met popular Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer, who has been a fan of WWE since his childhood. The destructive batting all-rounder and the WWE Superstar who is known for his destruction in the ring, bonded well as they discussed catchphrases and lingos from their respective fields followed by a small cricket session. Furthermore, Strowman also met with India’s Got Talent Season 9 winner Divyansh Kacholia aka DVK who performed a special beatbox segment which left the ‘Monster’ amazed.