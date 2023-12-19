WWE star Braun Strowman completes promotional tour in India with Sony Sports Network

Braun Strowman also visited four key distributors in the industry – DEN, HATHWAY, AIRTEL, and DISHTV during his four-day India tour.
WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, fondly known as ‘Monster of all Monsters’, completed a successful four-day promotional tour in India starting with a meet and greet with Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - distribution and international business and head - sports business. The meeting was followed by interactive sessions with the employees of Sony Pictures Networks India as well as the filming of a special episode of Sony Sports Network’s flagship studio show, WWE Super Dhamaal in Mumbai.
Braun also visited four key distributors in the industry – DEN, HATHWAY, AIRTEL, and DISHTV during his four-day India tour. He met over 1500 employees across the trade distribution engagements that helped to forge deeper connections with the attendees.
During his time in Mumbai, Braun Strowman also met popular Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer, who has been a fan of WWE since his childhood. The destructive batting all-rounder and the WWE Superstar who is known for his destruction in the ring, bonded well as they discussed catchphrases and lingos from their respective fields followed by a small cricket session. Furthermore, Strowman also met with India’s Got Talent Season 9 winner Divyansh Kacholia aka DVK who performed a special beatbox segment which left the ‘Monster’ amazed.
Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - distribution & international business and head – sports business, Sony Networks India said: “We were delighted to host WWE Superstar Braun Strowman in India. Sony Sports Network’s broadcast of WWE enjoys a tremendous following and it is evident with the overwhelming response we received since we announced Braun Strowman’s visit to India. Sony Sports Network will continue to work with WWE to not only showcase the best WWE has to offer to viewers but to also curate experiences that builds a deeper connect with our audiences.”
Braun Strowman, WWE Superstar: “It has been great to be back in India and be given the opportunity to see our loyal fans in person. India is an amazing country and I always look forward to returning.”
