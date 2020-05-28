Xavier PRabhu, PRHUB’s founder is the next President of APAC region for IPREX

On his new role of President, APAC Region for IPREX, Xavier PRabhu, Founder and Manager Director, PRHUB, said, “Would like to thank Andrei, the outgoing global President, Julie, the incoming global President and the entire board for reposing the confidence in me to play a role in a region that is diverse, different, and thus inherently more complex. In Alexandra and Alaina, have an awesome team, on whom will heavily count on in the days and months to come to get IPREX to expand in Asia-pacific. Personally, look forward to the new role as one that will involve great learning working closely with some of the best minds in the business from across the world.”