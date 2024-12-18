Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference 2025 concludes in New Delhi

The Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference (MIPC India 2025) concluded in New Delhi on December 16, bringing together developers, advertisers, and industry leaders to discuss opportunities for building a sustainable and open digital ecosystem.

During the conference, Nitesh Trivedi, head of internet business (partnerships and monetisation) for India and South Asia at Xiaomi, shared insights on the department’s regional growth strategy. He highlighted how Xiaomi India’s ecosystem, powered by its device network and HyperOS platform, enables connectivity across devices and user scenarios. Services like GetApps, Mi Ads, and PatchWall offer modular services, targeted advertising, and content-focused ad solutions to boost user engagement and support business growth.

"India is one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world, with over 900 million active internet users. Our commitment to the region extends beyond devices to creating a thriving ecosystem for apps, services, and content," said Nitesh Trivedi, "Through our commitment and the 'Grow with Xiaomi' strategy, we have developed a sustainable open digital ecosystem that ensures mutual benefits for both partners and users."

Xiaomi's GetApps platform provides developers with a curated app store ecosystem featuring monetisation tools. It allows apps to function as modular services through home screen widgets, offering essential services without downloads to enhance user experience and boost conversion rates.

Xiaomi India's PatchWall platform, part of its CTV ecosystem, drives content discovery and ad placement. It offers content-driven ad solutions to increase user engagement and maximise ROI for advertisers. Major events like the IPL and ICC Cricket World Cup boosted viewership and ad opportunities on Xiaomi’s CTV platform.

"Our ecosystem is designed to unlock opportunities for our partners by integrating smart ad solutions across PatchWall, CTV, and our broader app ecosystem” added Trivedi. “Through our innovative content distribution and monetisation strategies, we empower developers, brands, and advertisers to thrive in India's rapidly expanding digital landscape."

