Xiaomi launches “NoStringsAttached” campaign featuring employees to announce Redmi Earbuds S

The launch film was conceptualized by the Redmi Marketing team along with Momo Media, starring the team behind the product in a video call.
Xiaomi, India’s number one smartphone and smart TV brand, launched an innovative campaign #NoStringsAttached to announce its first audio product under Redmi - Redmi Earbuds S. The topical video is a refreshing rap keeping the audio category in mind, in this lockdown featuring Xiaomi employees in a very engaging and off-beat format.
Xiaomi India conceptualized a week-long campaign to announce Redmi’s entry into the audio market with an innovative and off-beat launch idea. The campaign started with Xiaomi’s leadership dropping cues and creating surround sound around Redmi’s foray into the audio category on Twitter which further culminated with the rap video yesterday on Xiaomi’s social media channels. The preheat videos spoke about the challenges with wired earphones across different life scenarios such as working out, gaming on a laptop, eating food etc. The launch show brought together several Xiaomi employees who participated in the rap video showcasing all KSPs of the product in fun and engaging manners such as a water drop test for IP rating, table thumping for the high bass it offers and several others.
The video begins with a zoom call between Anuj Sharma (CMO, Xiaomi India) and Ankit Vengurlekar (Associate Director Of Communications, Xiaomi India). Anuj notices Ankit flaunting Redmi Earbuds S and is amazed by the look and voice quality enabling. Anuj enquires on the PR plan for Redmi Earbuds S and Ankit, along with his rap crew, unveil the new product. To viewers' surprise, the end frame of the video discloses details of the rappers being Xiaomi employees from the Redmi team showcasing features of Redmi Earbuds S and its availability from 27th May on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio.
Speaking about the campaign, Anuj Sharma Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India said “At Xiaomi, we are constantly working towards understanding the pulse of our consumers who are mobile and on the go. Given the current scenario, the need of the hour for us is to keep our consumers engaged through innovative methods. Redmi has been democratizing technology and our latest campaign #NoStringsAttached is here to set new benchmarks by driving Redmi’s messaging of innovation at honest pricing. Addressing a human insight of struggle with wired earphones, the campaign features Xiaomi employees – our true endorsers adapting to changing lifestyle choices that come with TWS freedom. This is a step-up for us in showcasing Redmi’s phone plus category.”
Encouraging Redmi users to embrace their freedom in a #NoStringsAttached way, the campaign builds on the comfort of wireless earbuds, sleek and stylish design, 12 hours of playback with charging case, IPX4 sweat & splash proof, voice assistance, multi-functional button, low latency gaming mode and affordable price of Rs. 1,799. It is available from 27th May 12 Noon (today) on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio.
In the words of Umang Srivastava, CEO & co-founder, Momo Media, “As always, we are thankful to Xiaomi India for their continued trust in us to keep delivering such fun & quirky video content & support them in their quest of achieving their business objectives. This Rap from Home - Launch from Lockdown concept was a result of well coordinated efforts with the brand, their employees, external vendors while taking all necessary precautions of safety in the post COVID-19 world. There will be many such challenges in the future, yet we believe that at the very core of advertising, there is the need to find a solution. We have emerged confident in our ability to find such solutions for ourselves and our brand partners going forward.”
(We got this information from a press release.)