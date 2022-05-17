xp&dland: A web3.0 platform built for creating and executing brand strategies on the metaverse

Elaborating on the past experience with brands testing the Metaverse space, Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder, xp&dland, said, “Whilst these are very early days of the metaverse, we already have proof of concept. Our sports-focused vertical, TCM Platform has enabled over 70,000 people to enter the metaverse and interact with the Gujarat Titans during their logo launch. Our hypothesis of taking engaged communities and building long term web3.0 strategies has paid off and we have now launched the Titans Locker Room on Spatial where players such as Shubman Gill & Rashid Khan do live meet and greets with fans, we have the history of the franchise and are continuing to build on their success. We are confident of being the go-to web3.0 platform for brands given the diverse skill sets we all bring to the table.”