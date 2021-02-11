Yardley and Genelia Deshmukh share the perfect gift #MadeForAGentlemen this Valentine’s Day

The brand also roped in influencers Pria Beniwal and Sunakshi Grover to share the ideal gift for the man in their life.
Yardley, one of the world’s oldest brands in the personal care category and a brand of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, has always been a pioneer in understanding consumer’s evolving need for exquisite and elegant fragrances. Being a popular name in Men’s fragrance category with their Gentlemen Classics Daily Wear Perfume range, the brand offers its consumers with fresh woody fougère notes, designed to exemplify the elegance of a man who enjoys the finer things in life.
This Valentine’s Day, to celebrate the eternal bond of timeless love with their ‘Gentlemen’, Yardley has brought forth the ideal gift for a true gentleman – a timeless classic - Yardley London’s Gentleman Classic Daily Wear Perfume. And who better to share this perfect gifting recommendation with the world, other than Indian actress, Genelia Deshmukh.
In this Valentine Day special digital campaign - #GiftForMyGentlemen - Genelia can be seen talking about the qualities that made her fall for her husband. As she opens up about him, the one thing that outshines everything is him being a true gentlemen. Genelia then goes on to talk about the perfect gift for her “Gentlemen”, to celebrate the timeless bond of love they share with one another – The Yardley Gentlemen Classic Daily Wear Perfume - a timeless present made for the suave, chivalrous, confident, and classy man.
Commenting on the campaign and the association with Genelia Deshmukh, Manish Vyas, vice president and business head of Yardley India said, “The true hallmark of a Gentlemen is his definitive, awe-inspiring, chivalrous nature. This Valentine’s Day, as women look for the perfect gift to celebrate their timeless love for the gentlemen in their life, we at Yardley have the ideal gift – Yardley London’s Gentleman Classic Daily Wear Perfume. We are happy to associate with Geneila Deshmukh, who really values the Gentleman qualities of her husband and sees Yardley London’s Gentleman Daily wear perfumes to be the fitting gift for this Valentine. This campaign is an attempt by the brand to let consumers celebrate the timeless emotion of love by gifting timeless classic – Yardley London’s Gentleman Classic Daily Wear Perfume
The brand also roped in influencers Pria Beniwal and Sunakshi Grover to share the ideal gift for the man in their life.
(We got this information in a press release).