Yardley and Genelia Deshmukh share the perfect gift #MadeForAGentlemen this Valentine’s Day

Commenting on the campaign and the association with Genelia Deshmukh, Manish Vyas, vice president and business head of Yardley India said, “The true hallmark of a Gentlemen is his definitive, awe-inspiring, chivalrous nature. This Valentine’s Day, as women look for the perfect gift to celebrate their timeless love for the gentlemen in their life, we at Yardley have the ideal gift – Yardley London’s Gentleman Classic Daily Wear Perfume. We are happy to associate with Geneila Deshmukh, who really values the Gentleman qualities of her husband and sees Yardley London’s Gentleman Daily wear perfumes to be the fitting gift for this Valentine. This campaign is an attempt by the brand to let consumers celebrate the timeless emotion of love by gifting timeless classic – Yardley London’s Gentleman Classic Daily Wear Perfume